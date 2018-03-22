FL Senators pushing for states to pass 'red flag' laws

An unlikely duo -- Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson are joining forces in hopes of preventing another mass shooting.

They're introducing a new bill together -- encouraging states to take guns away from potentially dangerous people.

Rubio says his new bill with Nelson is a direct response to the Parkland shooting. They want to give federal aid to states that pass so-called 'red flag' laws, just like Florida recently did.

Red flag laws allow families a way to go to a judge, prove that a person is dangerous and then through a court order - take away their guns.

The senators say since Florida approved this at the state level, the law has already prevented another shooting.

While the two lawmakers are on opposite sides of the aisle, they say there's a real momentum for reform and the Parkland families are helping lawmakers find common ground.

"That's had a tremendous impact on legislative leadership in pushing these things forward," said Rubio at a Thursday news conference.

"It's a step forward - albeit a small step - ultimately to what needs to be done," said Nelson.

An expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation says he supports the senators' efforts, in theory but wants to make sure the rights of law-abiding gun owners are respected. He also wants to ensure the people whose guns are taken away have a chance to get them back if circumstances change.

"As the expression goes, the devil's in the details," said John Malcom, Vice President the Institute for Constitutional Government at The Heritage Foundation.

"But as a concept, getting guns out of the hands of people who are about to be imminently violent against others, is a good idea."

A two-week Congressional recess is about to begin. Rubio says he'll advocate for this so-called 'extreme risk protection order' when lawmakers return.