Gardeners work overtime to protect plants after early bloom

Throughout the last couple months, many parts of the country have experienced big swings in temperatures. That means gardeners have been busy tracking the forecast and protecting their flower beds.

It might officially be spring, but it sure doesn't feel like it outside. Meteorologists at Gray-TV affiliate WITN said the entire month of March, with the exception of just a few days, has seen well below average temperatures.

Gardeners took extra precautions because many plants started blooming early, in February, during a warm spell. Now to save future buds, gardeners needed to get outside and wrap some of their plants.

Experts said taking a few simple steps could save you for the season.

"All you really need is a sheet from your house and you just sort of lay it on top of your tree or shrub or plant," said Lindsay Lassiter-Ryan, the owner of Plant and See Nursery in Winterville, North Carolina.

"I've said I have more sheets on the flower beds than I do the beds in the house," joked Judy Davenport, a gardener.

Although things will start to warm up soon, it's important gardeners stay prepared because there's still a chance for overnight frosts.