Spring snow is welcomed by some farmers

You might think snow at the beginning of spring would be inconvenient for farming, and while that might be true, it also has a bright side.

Steve Saufley is not a kid anymore, but when he sees snow accumulating on the ground, he gets a little giddy.

"I'm gonna get excited after this snow goes because I know what's gonna happen," he said.

As a farmer, Saufley said the snow does his land a lot of good.

"Even though we gripe and complain about it, it has a lot to do with how our crops will grow in the spring," he said.

And on the second day of spring, he said it could not have come at a better time.

"When snow comes at the right time, it can protect more than it can damage," Saufley said.

Snow can be a layer of insulation from the cold air, protecting the seeds already in the ground, and because it melts slowly, it gives the ground the moisture it needs.

"The other thing I like about snow that a lot of people don't think about is it is a source of fertilizer for agriculture. It probably puts out anywhere from two to 20 pounds of nitrogen," Saufley said.

Once the snow melts away, Saufley will be the first one to welcome spring.

"I think we're gonna see grass grow and flowers blossom. We're gonna see things take off and grow like we haven't seen since last spring," he said.