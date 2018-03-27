Restaurants say goodbye to straws

Some restaurants will take on "the last straw" challenge for the month of April.

Under the challenge, some restaurants will stop putting straws in drinks, unless patrons ask for them. It's an effort to cut down on trash in the area. If the patron does request a straw, they'll be given one that's completely compostable and made from corn.

Operation Clean City in Augusta, Georgia is leading the charge. They do weekly cleanups around the city and said plastic straws are by far the most common trash they find.

"We'll give you compostable straws for free for a month, but first you don't give customers straws in the first place, so we don't have to clean so many up. But if someone really wants or needs to use one, we'll give them a better alternative," said Paula Meyer, the outreach coordinator with Operation Clean City.