New initiative trains people to respond to opioid overdoses

A grant through the Winnebago County (Illinois) Health Department could be the key to saving a lot of lives.

It allows the Rockford Fire Department to give people Narcan and overdose treatment training.

"Unfortunately, some of these people are in a different stage, and maybe they're not ready to make that step. Our goal is to keep them alive until they are," said Mobile Integrated Health Manager for the Rockford Fire Department, Brian Park.

This new initiative is an addition to the Mobile Integrated Healthcare program, which targets people who make frequent trips to the Emergency Room and looks for ways to teach them how to handle the problem before it escalates to an emergency.

"We put the [Narcan] kits in the homes where people are using, whether it's family member or the user themselves, we'll train anybody that wants it," said The fire department keeps track of people who are considered "high-risk" for opioid overdoses.

"I go knock on their door and I talk to them about substance abuse, I talk to them about some harm-reduction strategies, I give them a Narcan kit and training," said Park.

"Those patients, we're speaking to and finding out what's going on, how we can help them, and the Narcan has definitely helped so that we can get to that point," said SwedishAmerican pharmicist Jordan Johnson.

In 2017, 124 people lost their lives in from opioid overdose. Park believes that's 124 too many.

"If these layperson Narcan kits help us save just one life, they've succeeded," said Park.

Narcan only lasts about 30 minutes but gives enough time for emergency services to be contacted.

The Rockford Fire Department is also providing resources to people for treatment after they have recovered from an overdose.