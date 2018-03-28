Ron Corbett appeals to get back on ballot for governor

In a fiery statement attacking the "establishment" of the Republican party, former Cedar Rapids mayor Ron Corbett said he will file an appeal to a ruling that kicked him off the ballot for the Republican primary for Governor.

Former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett announces he is appealing to stay on the ballot for Governor on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

A state panel Tuesday ruled Corbett's campaign fell 8 signatures shy of the requirement to be on the ballot. That came after the panel threw out dozens of signatures, including 8 that the campaign said it had crossed out.

Corbett on Wednesday accused Governor Kim Reynolds of being part of an effort from the "establishment" of Republican party to oust his candidacy in any way they could.

"The establishment is not very friendly when their power is challenged," Corbett said. "They are likely to hog tie you and throw you in the ditch but I'm not afraid of them."

Corbett says the question of having enough signatures would not have mattered, arguing there would have been some other reason to try to keep his name off the ballot.

"I don't think it would have mattered if we had filed a thousand more," said Corbett. "They have been out to get me since I announced."

Corbett said it was critical to fight to stay on the ballot to give Iowans a choice.

"The only way people can unite is to have a ballot choice," Corbett said. "The only way we have a primary is to challenge the ruling."

Corbett pointed to the ruling Tuesday being a 2-1 vote, with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller voting to allow 8 crossed off signatures to count, which would have kept Corbett's name on the ballot.

Corbett claimed the process of appealing will not be a cost to taxpayers or disrupt the primary process. The filing will go through district court in Polk County.

Corbett likened his appeal to ones he made as mayor after the 2008 flood, appealing to the federal government for flood recovery funding.

