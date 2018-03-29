4-year-old saves 2 families from house fire

Fire crews say a 4-year-old saved two families from a fire that destroyed a duplex in southern Kentucky Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the Tateville community.

Four-year-old Dominic and his mother were spending the night when Dominic woke his mother up once he noticed smoke coming from the walls. A couple who lives in the apartment said he woke them up and got everyone out of the home, including a puppy.

"Yeah, if it wasn't for him, I guess we would all have burned alive. Our dog was even in there," said Carolyn Jones.

No one was hurt in the fire. Jones said the puppy, Diesel, stopped barking while trying to escape. She thinks a board fell and knocked him unconscious for a short time.

The families said they do not know what they are going to live but the Red Cross was called to help them short term.

