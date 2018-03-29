Bomb squad builds beeping Easter eggs for visually impaired kids

With Easter this Sunday, kids everywhere will search for eggs filled with goodies.

And to make sure no one is left out, the Big Bend Bomb Squad built special eggs for kids who are visually impaired in Tallahassee, Florida.

From the outside, the finished product looks just like an ordinary Easter egg. But once it's cracked open, you'll find it's wired for children who can't spot them.

The eggs are bright like any other Easter egg, but they beep loudly when activated by a switch. It helps kids who can't see use their ears to try and find the eggs.

An ATF special agent started this annual tradition with his daughter 12 years ago after he learned she was blind. The Big Bend Bomb Squad assembled the eggs on Tuesday just in time for the annual hunt.

"Kids are able to have a normal life and enjoy things that normal kids can, so for a child who can't see embrace an event that is usually traditionally open just for kids who can see well, is huge for them," said Todd Okray, the Resident Agent in Charge of ATF Tallahassee.

Kids who are not visually impaired can also take part in the city's beeping Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31, but Okray said they will be blindfolded. It helps them develop empathy for those who can't see.

Tallahassee's Beeping Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, March 31 at James Messer Park. For more information, click here.

The agencies that comprise the Big Bend Bomb Squad are Leon County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations - Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Tallahassee Police Department, and FDLE Capitol Police.