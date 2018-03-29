New CDC director pledges to fight opioids, try to end AIDS

NEW YORK (AP) -- The new director of the top U.S. public health agency is pledging to work to bring the nation's opioid epidemic "to its knees." He also said he believes the nation's AIDS epidemic could be ended in three to seven years.

Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. made the comments at a staff meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Thursday.

The 66-year-old started the job this week.

He has long been a top AIDS researcher. Redfield says he is a firm believer in vaccines and other public health strategies for preventing disease and stopping its spread.

The Atlanta-based CDC investigates disease outbreaks, researches the cause and frequency of health problems, and promotes prevention. It has nearly 12,000 employees and 10,000 contractors worldwide.