How you're tracked online _ and what you can do about it

NEW YORK (AP) — Though Facebook gets all the attention, the social network is far from alone in collecting massive amounts of data on you to help marketers sell you stuff. Google, for one, also does extensive tracking to power its advertising engines.

There are ways to block or minimize such tracking — but they come with trade-offs.

For instance, you can reset unique IDs in web browsers' "cookie" files. But then you'll have to sign back into Netflix or Facebook. Phones let you decline targeted ads in apps, but you'll still get ads, just potentially irrelevant one.

You can turn off location services in the phone's settings, but without it, some apps just won't work.