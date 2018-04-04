A growing gratitude for Vietnam veterans

A simple 'thank you,' goes a long way.

"It never gets old when somebody comes up and says, 'Thank you for your service.' It always still brings a tear to my eye and it's something that was long overdue," said George Davis, a Vietnam War veteran.

When troops returned home from the Vietnam War, it wasn't the same celebration that we often see today.

"I didn't expect a ticker tape parade, but I also didn't expect to be called names," said David Hayes, a Vietnam War veteran.

Davis added, "I know when I came back, they told us, 'Do not wear your uniform on the airplanes' when we landed in California, and a lot of the guys just took their uniform off and just threw them in the trash."

Davis spent eleven months in Vietnam, Hayes was there for nine, both say the thanks they got for their service didn't come until years after they returned home.

"There was nobody there to greet us and say, 'Thank you and we appreciate your service.' Nothing like that, so that never happened for 20 years after we came back," said Davis.

The war's unpopularity in the states took a toll on soldiers.

Davis remembered, "It was tremendously hurtful."

Davis said that their fight is why we thank our soldiers today.

"Every one of the soldiers that I talked to over there, thanked us, the Vietnam veterans, for the way they're treated today, because they do get honored and they do get appreciated for what they did, and they say it's all because of the fact that we fought so hard for recognition and honor during the time when we came back," said Davis.

But in addition to recognition and honor, Hayes said support is needed in any war.

"Morale, I think, is what promotes the dedication to the military. If we expect young people to go and fight our wars for us, we need to be 100 percent behind them," said Hayes.