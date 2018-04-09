Learning to read has a new canine companion

Learning to read is a key cornerstone of a child's education. However, when reading doesn't come easily for a child, it can be frustrating for the entire family. Now there's a new canine component to helping kids improve their reading skills.

Every Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Mani, a professor at Eastern Carolina University, brings her trained therapy dog, Sophia, and the Read with Me program to Saint Peter Catholic School in Greenville, North Carolina.

"The Read with Me program has been shown through research to help students, especially first and second graders, learn how to read," Mani said.

The program comes from the national organization, Pet Partners. Indeed, the research on reading to pups is promising: a 2004 study published in the Early Childhood Education Journal found reading in the presence of a relaxed canine companion reduces stress, lowers heart rate, and reduces other visible signs of anxiety.

"I think with reading, the children just enjoy someone listening, that's not giving them any type of judgment. They're just listening to their story," said Pat Roberson with the Resource Learning Center at Saint Peter Catholic School.

Kids of all reading levels in first and second grades are eager to read to Sophia. They are assigned books appropriate for their reading level, and many are geared toward animals, especially dogs. The students also practice reading their book at home before they read to Sophia.

When the story ends, the students get to give Sophia a treat.

Research shows this program builds confidence in young readers, and that leads to improved grades, happier kids and happier parents.

Teachers at Saint Peter said at least one struggling reader's opinion of school changed dramatically on the day he read to Sophia.

"His mom said that morning, he hopped out of bed, where normally she has to drag him out of bed to try to get him ready. He hopped up, early, had breakfast, came to school. And ever since then, he picks up books, reads them," said Anna Barefoot of the Resource Learning Center at Saint Peter Catholic School.

Reading books to the Boston terrier helps students foster their love of reading, and in some cases, their love of dogs. When asked how he feels about dog kisses, second grader Jedrek Gribble put his face to Sophia, allowed the dog to kiss his cheek and said with a smile, "That's how I feel about dog kisses."

Dr. Mani and Sophia follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the kids, including a bath for the dog before visiting the school, Dr. Mani keeping Sophia on a leash, and all four paws on the floor. There is also a protocol for petting Sophia.