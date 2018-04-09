What does the date on your food mean?

What's in a label? As many Americans become increasingly aware of what's inside their food products, many may not know what the date on the outside packaging means.

Hunter Mairs said he almost never checks expiration dates while he's shopping.

"I kind of trust the stores to have fresh produce and stuff like that," he said.

Whether you check those expiration dates or not, they're usually there. But according to the USDA, they don't have to be.

The guidelines said product dating is only required for infant formula. Meaning, even when you see a date on meat, poultry and eggs, it's purely voluntary.

Julie Garden-Robinson, an NDSU extension service food and nutrition specialist, said most foods have dates on them anyway.

"Manufacturers will put it on there because they want us to have a good experience," she said.

But, Garden-Robinson said, it's not the store itself that decides the dates.

"Product dates are determined by the food manufacturers," she said. "Because they want us as the consumers to have the best possible experience with their product."

You'll typically see a "SELL BY," "USE BY" or "BEST IF USED BY" expiration date labeling. But here's a new one: now we're seeing just "BEST BY."

So what's the difference?

Garden-Robinson said "BEST BY," means to consume by the date given. But she said that doesn't mean the food isn't safe beyond that date.

"Best by, just another way to say, 'Best if used by,'" she said. "It's a quality date."

And what if the food is actually expired before you buy it? One viewer said a ranch dressing purchased just last week has an expiration date of September 2017 on it.

"I would probably take that product back to the store with my receipt and see if they would replace it with a newer product," Garden-Robinson said. "Technically it's probably still safe, but typically we want to buy product before the date that's listed on the package."

Still, she said, the food can last well beyond the number on the packaging.

"On eggs, it's three to five weeks beyond that date," Garden-Robinson said.

Though hard boiling them will decrease that time.

"Typically on yogurt or other dairy products you have a good week beyond that date," she said.

And some things, like spices, can last two to three years beyond the date on it.

Though Garden-Robinson said beyond a few years can make the spices lose some flavor.

Garden-Robinson advised to keep food below 40 degrees to maximize its shelf life. She also suggested keeping a permanent marker nearby to record when you bought and opened the food.

And though Mairs, doesn't check the expiration date in the store, he'll check it at home and go at least a few extra days if it checks out okay.

"I mean, say for milk, if it's like a day or two, I'm fine with it," he said.

After all, there's no use crying over old milk, as long as it's not too old.