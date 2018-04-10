Students donate hundreds of books to hurricane victims

It's been a few months since Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, destroying almost everything in its path, but as time passes, one school in Grand Junction, Colorado never forgot about them.

Chatfield Elementary School donated over 600 books to a school still recovering in Houston.

"It was pretty emotional," said Kelly McKay, 5th grade teacher at Chatfield Elementary School.

Each month Chatfield gets money to buy books through a trust program, so they decided in November that they wanted to donate a month's supply to students at Clifford Dunn Elementary in Texas.

"They lost everything," said Caitlin Raisch, 3rd grader at Chatfield Elementary School.

Both schools video called each other while they opened their new books.

"They got hit by a hurricane and all their books got ruined," said Alisia Chali-Adamson, 3rd grader at Chatfield Elementary School.

"So they know other states care about them," said Madison Williams, 3rd grader at Chatfield Elementary School.

Two states bonding, over something they both love: reading.

"It feels good to donate to people who really need it," said Raisch.

Showing a school that's miles away that you are never forgotten.

"To see us and know that we care," said Williams.

For the students and staff at Chatfield Elementary, the choice was easy.

"They didn't have that enjoyment of reading anymore that could get them away from all of that tragedy and so they said, 'What if we donated or what if we shop for them?'" said McKay.

They donated their monthly supply of books from their trust program to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"Just to think that our kids impacted somebody way in Texas that they didn't even know and they cared enough to do about it. I mean I can't even put words to it," said McKay.

Planning started in November, finding the right school, the books, and the right time.

"It's showing them love, that you care about them," said Chali-Adamson.

Helping start a new chapter in their lives, with 600 new books unwrapping each one, through video call.

"Even though they lost everything they can still have a high chance of learning something," said Raisch.

Chatfield teachers said it was a team effort.

A high school in Houston helped them wrap the books and deliver them as a surprise.