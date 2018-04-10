Suspected attackers after gay pride parade surrender

Florida police say four men involved in an attack after a gay rights event have surrendered.

Miami Beach police announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the men, who weren't immediately named, turned themselves in less than a day after their images were released to the public.

The police report says the group had been walking along Ocean Drive, a busy tourist area, Sunday evening when they ran into two men holding hands in a park. One of the victims told police a man from the group called them an anti-gay slur in Spanish and then three of the four men attacked. Police say a good Samaritan tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.

Earlier Sunday, Ocean Drive had been closed for the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade.