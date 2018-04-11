Library allows gardeners to check out seeds

The Kylanpaa family homeschools and uses the local library for many resources, like books. However, this spring they are using another resource that can help grow new science projects.

Mother Piia Kylanpaa said her family typically would plant a garden back in Finland. Since relocating to Oak Ridge, Tennessee for her husband's job, the family discovered a resource in the library of seeds to choose from at Oak Ridge Public Library.

"We want to make a butterfly garden or a hummingbird garden to attract pollinators," Kylanpaa said. Her two young sons helped her choose seeds to plant on their patio garden.

Joan Kearney coordinates the seed library or exchange.

"We encourage people to come in and see what we have and borrow, grow and bring them back," she said.

People can borrow up to five seed packets each season, at no cost. They are encouraged to save seeds and bring back more to share with others.