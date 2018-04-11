Vigil remembers VDOT workers killed in work safety zones

On Tuesday night, dozens of people came out to the Virginia Department of Transportation's Workers' Memorial off of Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain to pay their respects to the VDOT workers who lost their lives on the job in a work zone.

The annual vigil is part of National Work Zone Awareness Week to bring attention to keeping employees in work zones safe.

This year's theme for National Work Zone Awareness Week is, "Work Zone Safety: Everybody's Responsibility."

Six speakers spoke during the vigil, including Jeffrey Thompson.

Thompson is an employee with VDOT who lost his brother, William R. Thompson, in 1988 when he was killed on the job.

"He was struck by a truck while he was working on Route 81 in Staunton," said Thompson.

Thompson said his VDOT family helped him get through his brother's death.

He also said that day made him pay more attention to the road to keep these work zone employees safe.

"That day made me realize that when I come up on a work zone, or I come up on a trooper or anyone that's working on the side of the road, that I should move over," he said.

John Lynch, an engineer for the VDOT Culpeper District, said this vigil is important to continue honoring those who lost their lives.

"The primary significance is really to honor those who lost their lives performing their duties on our highways in Virginia," said Lynch. "A secondary objective is to promote safety for traveling public to try and prevent us for putting more names up on that wall."

On the memorial, there are 134 names of VDOT workers who lost their lives between 1928 and 2012.

Thompson hopes this will raise awareness for work zone employees to keep families from losing their loved ones.

"If you got anything else you need to be doing, pull over," he said. "It takes that one split moment you take your eyes off the road that something serious could happen."

Last year, VDOT recorded 2,666 work zone crashes, resulting in 1,329 injuries and 12 fatalities.