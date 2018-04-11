Teacher uses selfies to teach kids about history

Calhoun Park in North Augusta, South Carolina is home to several of the area's historic landmarks. The park could also be the difference between an A or B letter grade in Travis Spear's history class.

"I picked out 18 historical monuments around the area that the kids probably had ridden by before, never realizing the historical value," Spear said.

The school teacher told his students to go to each of these 18 sites, and take a selfie in front of them all.

Any student who completes the assignment gets extra credit. Diana Combs, owner of the Rosemary Inn, home to the late James Jackson, knows all too well the importance of the city's history.

"The bines of the house are still here, and the history behind it just intrigued me," Combs said.

Combs hopes North Augusta high school students learn the same things she has: the truth about the city's roots.

As for Spear, he hopes the assignment allows his students to walk in the shoes of those before them, teaching them what true heroes are made of.

"If you do the right thing at the right time, you'll probably be remembered for what you did," said Spear.