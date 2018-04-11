Man charged with killing lawyer after $6M lawsuit judgment

Authorities say an 80-year-old man who'd lost a nearly $6 million lawsuit to a Kansas City attorney is now charged in the lawyer's death.

The Kansas City Star reports that David Jungerman was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday. He's accused of fatally shooting Tom Pickert, who was found dead in October on the front porch of his home.

Investigators say Jungerman accidentally recorded himself saying he killed Pickert.

Pickert had represented a homeless man Jungerman shot in 2012 after encountering men in a building associated with his baby-furniture business. Jungerman said the men were stealing copper and that he acted in self-defense. He wasn't charged in those shootings, but he was later sued.

Jungerman was served with property liens to pay the judgment the day before Pickert was killed.

