Woman helps friend escape Taliban through education in physics

On woman has spent the last couple years helping a teenager in Afghanistan flee the Taliban.

"She only left the house a couple times a year," said Emily Roberts. "She's one of those people that, when you meet her, you meet her and can't not want to help her."

Roberts said her friend, Sultana, is quite different than other girls her age.

"I asked, 'Well what's a perfect day for you?' She said, 'Well, I would wake up, study physics all day, then go to sleep,'" said Roberts.

The pair first met through an online language exchange program.

After getting to know each other, Sultana started to open up about her struggles.

"It's a very conservative region," said Roberts. "She can't leave her house without wearing a burqa. She had to have a male relative's approval anytime she left the house."

But Roberts said what bothered Sultana most was not getting her education.

"She went to school when she was young, until she was about 10 or 11, when these men came to her door and threatened her father. Basically that if he continued to send her to school, something would happen to her," said Roberts.

Roberts said people who don't listen get doused in acid or raped.

Sultana spent the next few years teaching herself through old magazines her brother loaned her, or on the internet. That is, until she met Roberts, who helped her plan her escape by applying to U.S. colleges.

"This is her one shot, you know. There was a lot of pressure for her age, 19," said Roberts.

But not having high school transcripts, entrance exams or another school program made things more difficult. Eventually, Sultana traveled to Pakistan, while Roberts convinced CollegeBoard to let her take a test.

"(I was just) in the right place at the right time. I don't think I did anything extraordinary because she asked me if I could help her figure this out, and I said, 'Yes,'" said Roberts. "We'd become friends by that time."

Even though Kirkwood Community College and Arizona State University accepted her, immigration rejected her visa application when she couldn't prove she would eventually return to Afghanistan.

"You have to basically have land, which they can't own. You have to have money in a bank somewhere, which they also can't have," said Roberts.

Roberts also got in contact with a well-known physicist, Laurence Krause, whose work Sultana studied. He vouched for her physics talent and she now attends Arizona State on humanitarian parole.

"It's really rewarding to kind of see her blossom here in the U.S. and become who she was meant to be," said Roberts.

Sultana sent this statement about Roberts:

"I don't know what to say about our friendship. It's an integral part of my life and (I) can't imagine life without it. I always wanted to be who I am today, work hard and be good at something. That is important to me and I am working towards it."

Sultana hopes to transfer to The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall.