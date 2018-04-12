Man awarded $82,000 after crash with toilet truck

A Connecticut man injured when the vehicle he was in crashed with a truck carrying portable toilets has been awarded $82,000 in a lawsuit.

The Connecticut Post reports that 52-year-old Randall Ryan, of Bridgeport, claimed he suffered physical and emotional injuries in the September 2016 crash and is unable to perform activities of daily living.

Ryan was a front-seat passenger in a truck that collided with a truck owned by United Site Services Northeast, a portable toilet rental company. The company didn't immediately return a voicemail left seeking comment.

Ryan suffered a broken nose and injuries to his head, neck, ribs, shoulder and back.

He sued both drivers involved in the crash, claiming negligence and carelessness.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com