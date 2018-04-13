Animal shelter uses creative photography to find homes for animals

The Sevier County Humane Society has been creatively using technology to increase pet adoptions.

"Social media is the way to get people out here. It's the way to promote your animals," said Shelter Director Michaela Sorey.

The non-profit shelter dresses up their adoptable animals for all the internet to see. Pet costumes have ranged from cowboys to famous rappers. The outfits aren't just for the staff's entertainment though; organizers said it's a way to get people to engage from behind their screens.

"Getting good photos is the most important way, I think, of getting people to see we've got something cute or this dog has fabulous eyes, and you can look at that photo and sometimes you can just connect," said Sorey.

The group's Facebook page has drawn national attention. Shelter workers said they have received inquiry calls from as far away as California.

"We love it when people share our posts because it gets farther; more people see it," said Sorey.

Though they do have their fun with the photo shoots and post descriptions, the shelter said their mission has remained the same.

"We all love the warm fuzzies of seeing them adopted. That's the end goal for us," said Sorey.

For more information on adoptable pets visit their website.