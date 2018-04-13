Vinyl records are becoming more popular than digital downloads

Almost everything in today's world is instant access. Music is no exception.

Numerous streaming services allow consumers to listen to whatever song they want in the moment, but some fans are opting for more tangible listening experiences.

The sales for vinyl increased by 10 percent in 2017 according to a revenue report put together by the Recording Industry Association of America. Digital download sales, on the other hand,decreased by 25 percent in the same year.

Michael Calabrese, one of the owners of Black Hills Vinyl in Rapid City, South Dakota, said he consistently sees more people buying records. Perhaps surprisingly, one of the main consumer groups isn't those who buy them for nostalgia's sake.

"Every year more and more folks have been coming in and buying records. Just more young kids getting excited about vinyl and music in general," he said.

With that younger generation making up a solid base, Calabrese believes records will continue to make the hit list.

"The teenagers that are buying it now, I don't think they'll change their mind all of a sudden," he said. "People like to have stuff to hold in their hand, to really make that connection."