Inside a legal, high-tech marijuana grow house

MedMen is taking cannabis high tech. The manufacturing company is changing the way marijuana is grown, produced and manufactured.

"This isn't your grandmother's greenhouse," Daniel Yi, senior vice president of communications, said. Yi said they want to evolve the industry into producing higher quality products.

"That's what we're doing we're setting the bar for this facility with the future of cannabis," he saod.

The facility can hold up to 25,000 plants at a time and plans to produce 10,000 pounds of cannabis per year. The facility is also bringing 80 to 100 jobs to the area.

"You know cannabis as a whole in the state has already collected $30 million in the first six months of adult sales," Yi said.

MedMen has a greenhouse that was manufactured in Holland and uses a tissue culture lab to clean and multiply plants through micro-propagation.

"Everything that we send through our system actually originates in tissue culture, and so tissue culture is just a micro-propagation, which means we chop up the little plants and we grow a lot more of them," Dan McClure, cultivation manager. saod.

The facility allows MedMen to control the entire process from seed to sale.

It's not open to the public; product will be distributed to dispensaries.