Former Iowa wrestler pleads guilty to computer fraud charge

A former University of Iowa wrestler has pleaded guilty to a federal computer fraud charge for manipulating the school's network so he could access its computers and change his and other students' grades for classes.

The U.S. attorney's office says Trevor J. Graves pleaded guilty Monday to transmission of a command to damage a protected computer.

In a plea agreement, Graves admitted that from March 7, 2015, to Nov. 15, 2016, he manipulated the university's computer network and obtained professors' usernames and passwords. He then changed grades for himself and five other students.

Graves, who will be sentenced Aug. 23, last participated on the Iowa wrestling team in the 2015-2016 season.