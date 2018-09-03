47th National Stearman Fly-In lands in Galesburg

Historic planes are flying over Galesburg this week.

The annual Stearman Fly-In began Monday. It is the largest gathering of the historic World War II era planes. The six-day event offers pilots the opportunity to fly and compete and it offers locals the opportunity to view and take a ride in the planes.

David Brown has been flying since he was 17-years old. Now the 41-year flying veteran offers aerobatic rides at the Galesburg Fly-In.

“What that does is shows kind of what the capability of the aircraft was and some of the things that maybe the cadets would have learned, aerobatic maneuvers that they would have learned back in the 40s when they flew these airplanes,” Brown said.

Scenic flights are also being offered.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can take a tram tour of the parked planes in the field.

The formation flying contest is on Saturday at 1 p.m. Pilots will spend the week practicing for that competition.

