Peach growers expect strong season

In South Georgia, the 2017 season proved dismal for peach growers, but 2018 is expected to be a different story.

One of the worst seasons on record could be followed by one of the best.

The official start of peach season is still a few weeks away. Peaches at Berry Good Farms in Tifton, Georgia are expected to be ready to be picked by the middle of May. Looking ahead, farmers are expecting this to be one of the best seasons in years.

Bob Welker, owner of the Tifton you-pick-'em farm, said last year they had zero peaches to sell off their more than 100 peach trees. This year, dozens already are hanging off every branch.

Welker explained the fruit likes warm, clear days. They are growing right on track, which he said is a sweet sight after a tough 2017 growing season.

"We haven't had good enough winters to really have a good crop. This year, we have. So we're going from a terrible year to one of our best years, as far as producing and yield," Welker said.

The Tifton farm owner said once they get past March, the fruit is in pretty good shape and not much damage can be done.

Berry Good Farms offers several other you-pick fruits, including strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.

The farm said blueberries are a couple weeks behind schedule. Last year at this time, the berries were already in season. But even with the delay, Welker anticipates a strong season for all three types of berries.