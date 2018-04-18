Farm opens to the public for 'Baby Animal Days'

It was just another day on the farm at Andelin Family Farm in Spanish Springs, Nevada, but starting Thursday, the place will be filled with kids getting up close and personal with baby animals.

"Basically we open the farm so everybody to come out and see all the baby animals," said Natalie Andelin of Andelin Family Farm.

This is the fourth year the Andelins are hosting Baby Animal Days which takes a lot to get ready for.

"Our preparation has been going on for several weeks now," said Cameron Andelin, co-owner of the farm.

That preparation includes cleaning up, getting out the rides and coordinating nap and feeding schedules of the baby animals ahead of time. That way, when the thousands of visitors arrive, the animals are still taken care of.

"Safety for our animals is a high priority," said Cameron Andelin.

And there's a reason the event only takes place in the spring.

"A lot of it is just the timing of the babies. So if you think about it, we already have to coordinate when these mamas have to be bred to have their babies and have them on time for the event," said Natalie Andelin.

From lambs to calves to piglets and chicks, there will be all sorts of baby animals for kids to see. There are also plenty of full-grown animals. This time around, families also will see peacocks and herding dogs.

"We've never had emu chicks and this year we hatched out three. so that's going to be fun and exciting," said Cameron Andelin. "They're pretty unique."

Kids who visit every year say this is an event they look forward to.

"It bonds families and it's just a good break from what you've been doing every day," said Eliza Ross, a 12-year-old.