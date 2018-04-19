Washing fresh fruits and veggies: Are you doing enough?

Should you be more concerned about washing foods depending on where you buy them? Can you skip that step sometimes? Food experts recommended always washing fresh foods and vegetables: no matter how they're grown and no matter where they're bought.

Chef John Alunni of The Cutting Edge Classroom said, "For the most part, I would say as a rule of thumb, wash everything."

Alunni said he pays special attention to washing green, leafy vegetables and others known to carry higher levels of pesticide residues.

"Leafy vegetables, I always take the leaves apart and soak them a little bit in cold water," Alunni said. "Then dry them off really good in a spinner or in a colander."

Alunni is not a fan of commercial produce washes, because of taste.

"I think some of them leave a little bit of an off taste to your vegetable. I've found that just washing them thoroughly with tap water is sufficient," he said.

Samantha Flowers manages the CSA program at the University of Tennessee organic farm. She also recommended washing all fresh fruits and vegetables. However, she said water is fine to use.

"There's no scientific evidence that using produce wash is any better than just using regular old water," Flowers said.

Alunni added, "I would say if you can afford organics, that's the way to go. If you can't or you're not really that worried about it, what I would do is just take conventional produce and just make sure that you wash it real thoroughly."

Each year the EWG summarizes a Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen list of foods that test for the highest and lowest amounts of pesticide residues. You can find that detailed report here.