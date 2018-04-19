Mammoth bones discovered in northwest Wyoming

Scientists confirm Mammoth bones have been found near the town of Cody in northwest Wyoming.

Bureau of Reclamation guards are protecting the site on the dry bed of the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.

One of those guards watched as cameras from Gray affiliate KCWY recorded several mammoth vertebrae, bones and even parts of a tooth.

The reservoir is unusually low this time of year, before the snowmelt fills it up. The mammoth remains could be underwater in a matter of weeks.

An ecologist at the Draper Natural History Museum, Corey Anco, said he received a tip on the find and went to the area to examine the bones. He says he wanted to make sure they weren't cow or horse remains.

Anco said the remains are the bones of a Columbian Mammoth. He says he took pictures and contacted federal authorities. Anco said the remains should be protected.

Anco explained, "This is exactly what should be happening, that you have proper authorities on watch and overseeing a prospective site like this, in the sense that you don't want somebody to necessarily walk by and say, 'This is really neat and interesting, and it would be a great centerpiece on my table.'"

Anco said scientific information about the specimen would be lost if it is moved.