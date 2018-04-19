Mini calf could be among smallest in the world

A cattleman believes new bull calf named BB could be among the world's smallest.

Donnie Landis raises bulls as part of his business Roughstock 101; which raises miniature cattle for young bull riders.

"We estimated its birth weight, it wasn't much bigger than a lunch box. We couldn't really get that close to the calf the first day, because mamma was being the mother," Landis said. "But we figured it weighed quite a bit less than 20 pounds, and it was approximately 18 or 19 inches at birth."

The calf was so small at birth, that Landis said it could have been a world record.

"We believe at birth it probably could have went for a world record," he said. "A buddy of mine, he raises this type of cattle also, he had one a similar size."

The miniature longhorn calf, whose father was a full-sized white Park Brahma, was born on April 4. Landis said it currently weighs between 25 and 30 pounds and is about 22 inches tall.

BB will be about 3 feet tall and 500 pounds when it's fully grown.