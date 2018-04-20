Troopers find 1,800 pounds of pot during traffic stop

The Nebraska State Patrol seized more than 1,850 pounds of marijuana Wednesday during a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Fillmore County.

A NSP trooper stopped a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van for driving on the shoulder at mile marker 36 near Geneva around 5:50 p.m.

During the traffic stop, a patrol K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the van.

Troopers then searched the van and located 1,853 pounds of marijuana, 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens, and 46 pounds of loose hash wax. The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $5 million.

The driver, Michael Cardis, 39, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp.

Cardis was lodged in Fillmore County Jail.