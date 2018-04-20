Parkinson's medication sparks 96-year-old man's artistic urge

Ninety-six-year-old Herbert Allender has a talent and hobby that he didn't develop until his 80s: drawing.

"He said, 'I can't just sit down and draw, I have to feel it,'" his wife Mary Allender said. "To me, that shows that it's a creative thing and not something you just decide to do."

Herbert Allender described his artistic itch as more like translating what he sees into a drawing on paper. But before he started letting his drawings do the talking, he was known for his mechanical mind and flying fighter planes.

Now, he has a creative side that has been featured in an art gallery in downtown Knoxville, Tennesse.

"He had not done a lot of artwork of any kind that I have seen, he said he just felt like drawing, and he sat down and drew it," Mary Allender said of her husband.

What caused the change in his hobbies so late in life? Doctors said it could be the medicine he takes to treat Parkinson's Disease.

"When they do the creativity, it also increases their dopamine, so that's helpful for their disease," neurologist Michelle Brewer said. "We're giving them dopamine replacement because it's low and so it seems to be that it's in the visual arts, it's in the spoken word, poetry and writing books, [...] they get more and more creative."

However, Herbert Allender hasn't been thinking about the reason for his creative urges; instead, he just puts pen to paper.

"I just kind of start sketching and something comes out," he said.

Herbert Allender enjoys drawing and writing: skills he never had until he began taking his medication.

As for developing any new skills, Herbert Allender said only time would tell what will come next.

"That's a really good question, I really don't know," he said.