Teen creates free pantry of toiletries for fellow students

Just outside a high school's art classroom, a shed stocked with hygiene products is opened exclusively for students.

"I have a servant's heart and I figured this is the best way to help other people," said Tyler Fishbourne, a high school senior.

Fishbourne wanted to give back, after being looked out by doctors for most of life due to his diabetes.

"I wanted to do something good," he said.

He approached his art teacher, Stephen Bishop, with the idea of creating a pantry for students facing economic hardships.

Bishop agreed to help.

"The reality is that these simple things that we take for granted affect these kids in profound ways," Bishop said.

Slowly, Fishbourne's vision came to life.

"I wanted to give back to the community," Fishbourne said.

Today the pantry is stocked with basic toiletries. They're free to students who need them.

"Some of the items we have are deodorants, toothbrushes, shampoos and conditioners," Fishbourne said.

They're all donations from the community.

But as Fishbourne prepares to graduate this June, he's concerned about the pantry's future.

"I'm hoping somebody will come and take over and the project will keep on going," Fishbourne said.

Until he finds someone to carry on with his project, he said he'll continue to help as many students as he can.

"This is something I will be able to look back on and say I did this, I accomplished it, and I left something behind," Fishbourne said.