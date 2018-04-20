Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens charged over charity donor list

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been charged with a felony related to his use of a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign.

The charge filed Friday in St. Louis is in addition to the invasion-of-privacy charge he faces for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015.

The latest charge accuses Greitens of obtaining the donor list from The Mission Continues without permission from the charity, which Greitens founded. He previously paid a fine for not reporting the list as an in-kind contribution on campaign disclosure forms.

Several political leaders, including fellow Republicans, have urged Greitens to resign. He's vowed to remain in office.