The Latest: Florida school shooting suspect says 'Sorry'

The Latest on teenager suspected of firing a shotgun in a Florida high school (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A teenager suspected of firing a shotgun in a Florida school said sorry as he was being led away by deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 19-year-old Sky Bouche. The department posted video on Facebook of Bouche handcuffed and surrounded by deputies as reporters asked him questions.

He ignored most, but said, "I didn't shoot anyone." When asked what he'd say to the victim or his family, Bouche added, "Sorry. It doesn't make it better anyway."

9:35 a.m.

Authorities say one student shot another in the ankle at a Florida high school and a suspect is in custody.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the shooting happened Friday morning at Forest High School which was on lockdown. The injured student was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter is also a student at the school.

No other details were immediately available. Some parents came to the school to await word on what happened.