The Latest: Expert: Old Parkinson's patients risk infections

The Latest on the hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

An expert in geriatric medicine says elderly people with Parkinson's disease are often at a higher risk of pneumonia and other infections because their swallowing process can be compromised.

Dr. David Reuben is a professor of geriatric medicine at UCLA medical school. He adds that "the stress of losing a loved one can weaken the immune system."

A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Houston with an infection a day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara. Spokesman Jim McGrath says the 93-year-old Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

Reuben says bacterial infections are treated with antibiotics. He says the prognosis for such a case would depend on a number of factors, including heart rate, blood pressure and oxygenation.

6 p.m.

A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.

Jim McGrath says Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering." He says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after an infection spread to his blood.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their spouses, along with current first lady Melania Trump.