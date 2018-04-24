VIDEO: Young giraffe escapes the zoo

A 7-month-old giraffe escaped its enclosure and went on a little adventure at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on Monday.

The gentle giant, Thabisa, got out of her barn in the African Journey exhibit and ran around the zoo's non-public parking lot while employees worked to corral her back to her exhibit.

Thabisa actually decided to wander back into her barn on her own after about two hours of running around.

The zoo said she is now resting safely behind the scenes.

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo said nothing like this has ever happened there, but they are going to re-evaluate the giraffe exhibit to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The zoo opened to the public for the season on Saturday.