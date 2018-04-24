UPDATE: Canada van suspect had 'cryptic' Facebook post

The Latest on the incident in which a van plowed down a Toronto sidewalk, killing and injuring several people (all times local):

Alek Minassian, 25, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder, after he allegedly plowed a rented van onto a crowded sidewalk in Toronto, Canada — Photo: Alek Minassian / LinkedIn

4:30 p.m.

A Toronto police official says that women make up most of the victims of the deadly van attack but it's not yet known if they were deliberately targeted.

Toronto Police Services Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson says the 10 people killed and 14 injured were "predominantly" women. But he say he has no indication yet that suspect Alek Minassian was directing his rented van into women as he plowed into pedestrians in a north Toronto neighborhood on Monday.

The issue arose because of what police called a "cryptic" Facebook message posted by Minassian just before the incident that suggested he was part of an online community angry over their inability to form relationships with women.

Authorities have declined to disclose a possible motive in the attack.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says "all the lanes are open with this investigation."

___

3:55 p.m.

Jordan's state-run Petra news agency says one of that country's citizens was among the 10 people killed when a van ran over pedestrians on a sidewalk.

The agency reported Tuesday that the Jordanian embassy in Ottawa is in contact with the family of Munair Najjar, who was in Toronto visiting family.

The embassy is helping arrange the transfer of Najjarr's body to Jordan. No other information about Najjar was released.

The attack in Toronto Monday also left 15 people injured.

___

3:25 p.m.

A Toronto police official says the man accused of driving a rental van into a crowd of pedestrians in Toronto posted a "cryptic" Facebook message minutes before the attack.

Toronto Police Services Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson says he is prohibited from discussing a possible motive because suspect Alek Minassian has been charged in the case.

Minassian on his now-deleted Facebook account saluted a community college student who killed six people and wounded 13 in shooting and stabbing attacks near the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 2014.

He called the Carlifornia killer Elliot Rodger "the Supreme Gentleman," The Facebook post declared: "The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!"

The 22-year-old Rodger had used the term "incel" -- for involuntarily celibate -- in online posts raging at women for rejecting him romantically. Like-minded people in internet forums sometimes use "Chad" and "Stacy" as dismissive slang for men and women with more robust sex lives.

Monday's Facebook post mentions that "Private (Recruit) Minassian" is speaking, and Facebook confirmed that the post was on an account that belonged to the suspect.

The social networking site took down his account after the attack.

___

2:10 p.m.

A South Korean news agency says two Korean nationals were among 10 people killed when a van mounted a sidewalk and rammed into pedestrians in Toronto.

The Yonhap News Agency is citing government officials as saying three others are unaccounted for.

It also says one Korean national was seriously injured in the incident that took place Monday afternoon.

One of the people who died in the van attack has been identified as 20-year-old Anne Marie D'Amico, who worked at a U.S.-based investment firm.

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

___

1:20 p.m.

A government spokeswoman says the man accused in a van attack that left 10 people dead in Toronto was briefly a member of the Canadian Armed Forces last year.

National Defense spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23 until Oct. 25, 2017.

She says: "He did not complete his recruit training and requested to be voluntarily released from the CAF after 16 days of recruit training."

The 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ontario, was charged on Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Minassian had attended Thornlea Secondary School in Richmond Hill, graduating in 2011, according to school officials, who declined to provide further details.

A LinkedIn page with Minassian's name and photograph lists him as a student at Seneca College from 2011 to this year.

___

12:50 p.m.

Toronto City Councilor Cesar Palacio has identified one of the victims of Monday's van incident as Anne Marie D'Amico, whose parents live in his ward.

He says D'Amico also was a friend of his daughter, and he remembers her as "a brilliant young girl" who was very active and interested in improving society. He spoke with her parents on Tuesday.

D'Amico worked at the investment management firm Invesco. Invesco Canada President Peter Intraligi issued a statement confirming the death of an employee and saying "our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event."

D'Amico volunteered at a Canada-based international humanitarian charity called Live Different. She helped build houses in the northern Dominican Republic in 2015 and 2017, according to Dave Hamilton, the charity's manager of school partnerships.

Her remembered her as "super-positive, always smiling, a funny person, always up for a challenge, and really wanted to help people out."

D'Amico's Facebook page says she attended Ryerson University in Toronto. The school said it could not confirm that, but President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi issued a statement offering "deepest sympathies to all of those affected by the terrible incident."

___

11:05 a.m.

The president of Toronto's police union says an officer's behavior in arresting a suspect in Monday's deadly van attack was "one shining moment" in an otherwise horrific day.

Mike McCormack of the Toronto Police Association said Tuesday "We're extremely proud of him," and adds, "He may have prevented additional deaths."

Videos circulating on social media show the officer confronting the suspect even as he points a dark object toward the officer.

The officer refuses to shoot and repeatedly yells for the man to get down.

The suspect warns he has a gun in his pocket.

And he can be heard saying: "Shoot me in the head."

From a high-rise window, another video appears to show the suspect walking backward with his arms raised as the officer moves toward him.

The suspect eventually goes to the ground and street-level footage shows the officer kneeling over him as he lies on the pavement.

___

10:25 a.m.

A judge in Canada has ordered the 25-year-old man suspected of plowing a van into pedestrians in north Toronto detained on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder.

Suspect Alek Minassian learned of the charges in a brief initial hearing before a judge in Toronto on Tuesday.

Minassian wore a white jail jumpsuit and had his hands handcuffed. He showed little emotion.

He was asked to say his name and if he understood an order not to have any contact with anyone injured in Monday's crash scene on a busy sidewalk.

He did not enter a plea to the charges and was ordered to return to court on May 10.

___

9:25 a.m.

The president of Invesco Canada says one of the financial company's employees was among those killed in when a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto.

Peter Intraligi says the company's "thoughts and prayers" were with "all those impacted by this tragic event."

The company had earlier issued a statement saying two of its employees were affected.

A new statement from Intraligi says "I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries." He added: "Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments."

Police are trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.

______

The 25-year-old suspect who plowed a van into a crowded Toronto sidewalk was ordered held Tuesday on 10 counts of murder and 13 of attempted murder as Canadian authorities and the public sought to make sense of one of the deadliest mass killings in the country's modern history.

Alek Minassian showed little emotion as he made a brief appearance in a Toronto courtroom in a white jumpsuit and handcuffs. The judge ordered him detained without bond and scheduled the next hearing for May 10.

His father, Vahe Minassian, cried and looked stunned inside the courtroom. Asked outside if he had any message for the families of the victims, he said quietly: "I'm sorry."

Police, meanwhile, continued to gather evidence. About 20 officers made their way down the van's deadly path on Yonge Street, which remained closed to traffic on Tuesday and taped off with yellow crime scene tape. Nearby, mourners had put together a makeshift memorial to the victims.

"It was like he was playing a video game, trying to kill as many people as possible," said Panna Patel, 42, who stopped by the memorial and had been at the scene a day earlier, getting cash from an ATM. "He was looking people directly in the eye, making eye contact, it was so scary. He wasn't remorseful at all."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the possibility of terrorism, saying that authorities saw no national security element in the case.

The incident "hasn't changed the overall threat level in Canada," he told a news conference, though it occurred as Cabinet ministers from the G7 nations were meeting in Toronto.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, though "the incident definitely looked deliberate," Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at a late-night news conference on Monday.

Saunders said Minassian, who lives in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, had not been known to police previously. An online social media profile described him as a college student.

Authorities released few details in the case, saying the investigation was still underway, with witnesses being interviewed and surveillance video being examined.

"We are looking very strongly to what the exact motivation was for this particular incident to take place," Saunders said. "We need every single piece of this puzzle so we can have a fulsome picture and account as to exactly what took place here."

The driver was heading south on busy Yonge Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the streets crowded with people enjoying the first warm day of spring, when the van jumped onto the sidewalk.

Ali Shaker, who was driving near the van at the time, told Canadian broadcast outlet CP24 that the driver appeared to be moving deliberately through the crowd at more than 30 mph.

"He just went on the sidewalk," a distraught Shaker said. "He just started hitting everybody, man. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. Anybody in his way he would hit."

Another witness, Peter Kang, told CTV News that the driver did not seem to make any effort to stop.

"If it was an accident he would have stopped," Kang said. "But the person just went through the sidewalk. He could have stopped."

Video broadcast on several Canadian outlets showed police arresting the driver, dressed in dark clothes, after officers surrounded him and his rental Ryder van several blocks from where the incident occurred in the North York neighborhood of northern Toronto. He appeared to make some sort of gesture at the police with an object in his hand just before they ordered him to lie down on the ground and took him away.

Witness Phil Zullo said that he saw police arresting the suspect and people "strewn all over the road" where the incident occurred.

"I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers," Zullo said. "It was awful. Brutal."

Toronto City Councilor Cesar Palacio identified one of the victims as 30-year-old Anne Marie D'Amico, whose parents live in his ward and who was a friend of his daughter. He recalled her as "a brilliant young girl" who was very active and interested in improving society.

D'Amico volunteered at a Canada-based international humanitarian charity called Live Different and helped build houses in the Dominican Republic in 2015 and 2017, according to Dave Hamilton, the charity's manager of school partnerships. He remembered her as "super-positive, always smiling, a funny person, always up for a challenge, and really wanted to help people out."

Police shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection in the aftermath of the incident and Toronto's transit agency suspended service on the subway line running through the area. The stretch of Yonge Street where the victims were struck was expected to stay blocked off for several days as police continue what is likely to be a lengthy investigation. Most businesses in the area were closed.

Trudeau on Monday expressed his sympathies for the victims.

"We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities," he said. "We are monitoring this situation closely, and will continue working with our law enforcement partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians."

It was the bloodiest mass killing in Canada since Dec. 6, 1989, when a man with semi-automatic rifle stormed into a classroom at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, ordered all the men to leave, then shot 14 women before turning the gun on himself.

Monday's carnage prompted police to beef up security and close several streets around the Air Canada Centre for that night's Toronto-Boston NHL playoff game. Police tweeted that similar road closures might be in effect for the Toronto Raptors NBA playoff game on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called it a "horrific attack" and said the G7 foreign ministers extended their condolences.

___

Associated Press writers Ben Fox in Miami, and Rob Gillies in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, contributed to this report.