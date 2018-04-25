Six-year-old missing nearly 24 hours walks out of woods with dog

The Blount County Sheriff's Office searched for a missing 6-year-old boy in the Top of the World area near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The boy was last seen Monday night before he was discovered around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, about a half mile from his home.

Responders on the scene said Kaydon Leach just walked right out of the woods, though the rural terrain had made locating him grueling for investigators. Officials said Leach disappeared with his dog Monday evening.

"The dog was with him, yes," said Blount County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff French. "The dog growled at the rescuers when they approached Kaydon, so the dog is a protector."

Dispatch said Kaydon was found alive and medical personnel checked him at the scene. From there, investigators said he went to a nearby hospital.

"We're so thankful to everyone, from local law enforcement agencies to volunteers, who helped us find Kaydon," the little boy's family said in a statement released Tuesday evening. "The amount of support we have received has been tremendous, even from people we don't even know. We appreciate all our friends and neighbors, and ask for privacy at this time."

A representative with the Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews were out all night searching for the boy since they received the call shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. BCSO said about 100 first responders from local, state and federal agencies helped in the search.

"We've had resources out all night, and we are being assisted by the military who searched the area at Top of the World by way of a Black Hawk helicopter with Flir technology," Blount County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Marian O'Briant said. "We've also had boots on the ground all night."

Crews searched the lake, land and mountain sides, along with several abandoned buildings.

Communication in the rural area has served as a major challenge for investigators. A chief deputy said every moment of the search counts, and crews were racing against the clock due to the elements.