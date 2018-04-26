Using sheep to prevent wildfires

The Carson City Sheep Project in Nevada has 1,700 sheep covering 2,000 acres, eating all types of invasive vegetation in an effort to reduce fire fuel.

"When we do have a fire come through areas that we graze, it's not as intense, it doesn't burn as hot, it might not burn as large as an area, so we are seeing a positive impact," said Lyndsey Boyer, natural resources specialist.

Taking care of the sheep isn't easy. They drink 500 to 1000 gallons of water every day.

Janosch Lancaster from the Carson City Fire Department said the water and effort are worth it. "Anything that is less to be burned out there for us, you know, gives us a better chance to get here quicker and buys us time, it definitely helps us," he said.

The idea came to life after a fire that destroyed 17 homes in 2004.