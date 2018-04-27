Veterans from the Quad Cities visit memorials in Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight of Quad Cities is celebrating its 4000th veteran flying to Washington, D.C.

97-year-old Mark Wegener, a World War II veteran, made the trip Thursday.

Others on the flight included 82 Vietnam War veterans, 12 Korean War veterans, and four WWII veterans.

Walter Roukey, a Korea War veteran, was emotionally moved by the trip. He said, "It makes me proud to see so many people come out here to express the same values in our society. It's just grand."

The Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will take three more trips this year, the next will be on June 7th.

