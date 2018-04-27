3 dead in medical helicopter crash in Wisconsin

An NTSB investigator from Chicago is expected to arrive in Hazelhurst, Wisconsin Friday afternoon to determine what caused a medical helicopter to crash, killing three people.

The victims, who have not been named, include the pilot and two crew members.

NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said a Eurocopter AS350 B2 helicopter departed Madison after a patient transport, and was returning to its base in Woodruff and crashed about 12 miles south of its destination. The helicopter is from Ascension.

A spokesman for Ascension released a statement:

"We are deeply saddened and mourning the loss of three teammates who were aboard the air medical helicopter that went down in Hazelhurst, Wisconsin on April 26.

Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the families and friends of the crew onboard. We will not release any names at this time to respect the privacy of their families.

The accident is currently under investigation by the NTSB and FAA and we will support their work in every way possible.

In addition, we have made the decision to suspend operations of our air and ground medical transport units until we determine when it is appropriate to resume operations. We are working with our EMS partners and medical transportation colleagues in the region to meet the needs of patient transport.

We would like to thank the dedicated Emergency Response professionals in our community who have been responding to this incident.

There is no further information available at this time.

Tom Weaver

Public Relations Manager

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the helicopter's last known contact was at approximately 10:55 p.m. Thursday night. The Oneida County Dispatch Center received a call that the helicopter was missing at 11:22 p.m.

Knudson said the helicopter has GPS tracking. The signal was lost from the tracking system.

Tom Johnson said he lives close to the crash site, but initially wasn't sure what he had heard.

"Well, I woke up and I heard a loud noise and it sounded like a loud muffler. And I got up and looked outside and there was no lights anywhere and it was just dead quiet so I just went back to sleep. It was a lot of ... rotors hitting trees. Now that I know it was a helicopter, that makes sense. Since that's what it sounded like-- that chopping sound. Then it was quiet," he said.

Emergency responders searched the area last known, and located the helicopter in the Town of Hazelhurst in a wooded area near S. Blue Lake Road.

Knudson estimated a preliminary report will be ready in two weeks, however, the full investigation may take 12-24 months. He said the investigator will focus on weather, the pilot's condition and the machine.

The Associated Press reports at least eight agencies were involved in the search.

Hazelhurst is about 5 miles south of Minocqua.

The NTSB will lead the investigation.