U.S. Surgeon General hoping to break records on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday marks the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Americans can find a location near them at takebackday.dea.gov to dispose of unused pills they find in their medicine cabinets.

The U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says these unused opioids are a killer found in medicine cabinets.

"We know that four out of five heroin users got started with a prescription opioid that they got from someone else's medicine cabinet in a majority of cases," said Dr. Adams.

He says National Take Back Days have proven successful. Last year's event saw the collection of nearly one million pounds of unused pills according to Dr. Adams.

"The numbers are not as important as making sure that everyone does their part and looks through their medicine cabinet and makes sure those pills aren't ending up in the hands of our children or in the hands of folks who are on the pathway to addiction," said Dr. Adams.

The DEA's website says the collection sites serve as a way for Americans to anonymously get rid of their unused drugs.