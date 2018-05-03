More than 40 kittens abandoned at door of cat sanctuary

The Miss Kitty Feline Sanctuary in Thomasville, Georgia received an unexpected delivery last week.

They say 42 kittens and three cats were abandoned on their front porch in produce boxes. The kittens ranged from newborns to four-weeks-old.

"You know we're always a little suspicious when we see a box or crate at our door. We just didn't expect to get that many," said Carol Jones, with Miss Kitty Feline Sanctuary.

By Monday, all but a dozen were relocated to foster homes across South Georgia and North Florida.

Jones said the real obstacle is finding them all permanent homes. In about a month, the first litter will go up for adoption.

With this new challenge dropped at their feet, the sanctuary said its biggest message is to spay and neuter all pets.,