Beekeeper rescues, rehomes unwanted bees

When homeowners in Collinsville, Mississippi noticed some suspicious buzzing coming from one of their trees, they called in an expert to help.

"What we're doing today with bees, safety is always a concern," Steve Neely joked.

Neely has been in the beekeeping/bee removal business for about a year. He helps safely remove bees and put them in a new home.

"We've all heard about bee decline, so I just feel like I'm doing a little part to help," Neely explained. "Mainly, it's just intriguing the way it works, so I just became interested in it."

This bee removal was a cutout. He started by smoking the bees out and then cut into the tree with a chainsaw until he was able to carefully remove the hive.

Neely delicately vacuumed bees into a transport box, while he explained more about his business.

"My last name Neely, but when my grandkids were small, they couldn't say that, so I became Granddaddy Nee," he told me. "So I'm calling my company Nee's Bees."

All the vacuumed bees would be reunited with their comb in a safer place.

"The scouts are looking for a permanent home, and we'll put those in a box and set them up and give them a new home, a furnished apartment," Neely said.

Now, the family no longer has a bee problem, the insects are safe, and there was an extra sweet reward for all the hard work: fresh honey.