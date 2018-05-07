Videos show UF students pulled off stage during graduation

Videos of students being pulled off stage during a University of Florida graduation ceremony this past weekend are causing a stir online.

The footage shows multiple students attempting to dance while walking across the stage as they're projected on the big screen. Then an unidentified UF personnel is seen grabbing and rushing them off stage. The actions were met with boos from the crowd.

As the videos spread online, commenters have said the man's actions were unfair to the students and an unnecessary use of force. Others speculate it was racially motivated.

In response, UF President Kent Fuchs tweeted Sunday morning calling it "inappropriately aggressive" as well as apologizing and saying he would be reaching out to the students involved.

He followed up with another tweet saying, "the practice has been halted for all future ceremonies."