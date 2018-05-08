Beer used by boat crew to pass US Coast Guard test

While most of people are familiar with the song "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall," when it comes to the River Tyme Too trying to get certified by the US Coast Guard, it's all about 45 barrels of beer on the boat.

Beer barrels are loaded on to a boat to simulate passenger weight distribution (WBAY photo)

Fox River Tours, which owns the riverboat, teamed up with a nearby brew pub for its US Coast Guard stability test.

"What you need to do is prove that you're worthy to be in the water, really the safety part of it," said Christine Williams, one of the boat's owners.

Instead of using barrels of water for the test, which is what is normally done, the brewery loaned the boat 45 barrels of beer, even bringing staff to help distribute the kegs around the vessel.

Steve Lonsway is owner of Stone Arch Brewpub. He said, "Each half barrel weighs 161.5 pounds, so it mimics about 40 people."

That's the number of passengers the boat owners are hoping to carry.

"Forty is what you need for a liquor license in this state, and I don't know how a boat in Wisconsin without a liquor license would do," adds Candice Mortara, another owner of the boat.

Very carefully and very precisely, the 45 barrels of beer were taken down, passed around, and used to simulate the passengers moving around the boat. In what's called the passenger healing moment, a certain number of barrels had to be moved from one side of the boat to the other.

According to Mortara, "We have to a do a very precise calculation, as far as how much the boat is allowed to tip down on that side. So we put an immersion mark on and if we don't go beyond the immersion mark we pass."

With the Coast Guard tracking the boat's movements, River Tyme Too passed its stability test and the crew plans to sail its first excursion on Mother's Day.