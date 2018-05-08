Save your family a lot of money by pre-planning your funeral

It's not the most comfortable conversation, but thinking ahead for your own funeral, even several years down the line, could save your family thousands of dollars.

"No one wants to come in to a funeral home and say, 'I'm ready to make arrangements and speak about what is going to take place.' One thing is that you have to sit down and make those plans," said Joel Gonzales, general manager of Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.

Although the median price for a funeral ranges between $7,000 and $9,000, planning still seems out of the ordinary for most people.

"Funeral pre-planning? For myself? No, I'm hoping I don't go away anytime soon," said Tim Cuevas, an Odessa Business Owner.

But for Gonzales, this conversation is just part of another day in the office. He has been in the business for decades and said he's seen the costs of funerals rise first hand.

He said waiting could mean you pay more.

"Of course, its gonna fluctuate on you," Gonzales explained.

And the numbers show it, from 1986 to 2017 the price of caskets rose 230 percent.

As of now the arrow is only pointing up in the costs of passing away; that is unless you pay for it now before your time has come.

"You freeze the costs now, and the price is not going up in the future, you've already taken out your pre-need and your cost is frozen at that point," Gonzales said.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, a study revealed that over 62 percent of consumers felt it was very important to communicate their funeral plans and wishes to family members prior to their own death; yet only about 20 percent had done so.