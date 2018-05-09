Sexual assault survivor bikes to raise awareness about assault in the military

A man from Preston County, West Virginia is riding his bike from Pittsburgh to Washington D.C. with the goal in mind to raise awareness for sexual assault in the military.

An active member of the military himself, SFC Mike Cochran is using his story to try and make a difference in the lives of others.

"Some of my colleagues and I go to Pittsburgh to Point State Park and we get out there and ride five days to Washington D.C.," Cochran said.

As someone who spends a lot of time on his bike, Cochran's goal is to raise awareness for sexual assault victims: primarily men in the military.

"I was sexually abused as a child and I think I was 40 when I finally told someone. It still took several years for me to get to this place," Cochran said.

Cochran said, unfortunately, sexual assault and abuse in the military is something that does happen. His goal is to use his experience in order to help other survivors moving forward.

"It's hard to get men to talk about things like this so I figure if I put myself out there and men come forward and want to talk about it, then it's worth it," Cochran said.

Cochran acknowledged that it takes time to be willing to discuss these situations. For him, it took years, but just in the last handful, he has become more open about his story in order to help others.

"You feel bad about it even though you didn't do anything wrong and even though it's been 16 years since I told somebody what happened, it's taken me the last six or seven to get comfortable enough to be out in public to do what it is I do now," Cochran said.

In the last few years, Cochran saw how he has been able to make a difference in the lives of fellow military members, who might have a similar story.

"It's never a good thing that it happens, but the fact that it's being reported, that is a good thing," Cochran said.